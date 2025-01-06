UK weather live: Fresh snow and ice warnings issued by Met Office as motorways flooded and trains cancelled
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts in place after most of country saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over weekend and consequent disruption
Travel chaos is continuing on the first Monday of the new year as the Met Office has issued a number of fresh weather warnings across the UK.
The forecaster has put in place several yellow alerts for snow and ice, which cover most of the country today, with another new snow warning lasting into Wednesday.
The new alerts come as hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place amid heavy rain and thawing snow.
Consequent travel chaos continues across the UK, with key roads flooded, trains cancelled and flights delayed.
The fresh disruption comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over the weekend that caused runways to shut and rail service cancellations. Vehicles and collisions also blocked key roads across northern England.
Today, again, almost all areas of the UK are facing a weather warning, as seven yellow alerts remain in place, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption.
The Environment Agency issued 171 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 316 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England as of midday on Monday. At the same point, National Resources Wales had issued two flood warnings and 22 flood alerts.
Today is busiest day of winter so far for vehicle breakdowns due to weather, says RAC
The RAC said Monday would be the busiest day of the winter so far for vehicle breakdowns because of severe weather.
RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Today will undoubtedly be the busiest of the winter so far and our patrols are working exceptionally hard rescuing thousands of our members in difficult conditions. Waiting times will be longer as a result.
“The impact of the weather, and the fact many people are using their vehicles for the first time after a festive break, means we’re expecting to be 80% busier than normal.
“At our peak today, we will be dealing with upwards of 20 new breakdowns every minute.
“We urge drivers who know their vehicles are slow to start to book in a mobile mechanic or reliable local garage as soon as possible as it may mean a new battery is required.
“Conditions are especially challenging due to heavy rain and snowmelt causing flooding across the country.”
Group of young people seen helping free a bus in Leeds
A group of young people have been seen helping free a bus in Leeds.
Re-posting the BBC’s video on X, formerly Twitter, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We love to see it.”
Full list of school closures across UK as snow and ice warnings issued
Hundreds of schools across the UK have been forced to close after the country was hit by overnight snow and ice.
A number of yellow weather warnings from the Met Office remain in place for large parts of the UK on Monday, with the country facing widespread disruption.
Schools and nurseries have had to shut on what should have been the first day back for many pupils after the holidays.
Here is a full list of school closures across the UK on Monday:
Mountain rescue team helps clear cars from snow drift in North Yorkshire
A mountain rescue team has had to help clear cars from a snow drift in North Yorkshire.
The area near Ribblehead has seen heavy snowfall as multiple snow warnings are in place across the UK.
River Itchen bursts its banks following torrential rain
The River Itchen has burst its banks following torrential rain near Eastleigh in southern England.
Pictures show the White Swan pub’s car park has consequently flooded.
Most-delayed flights finally take off
The two flights most heavily delayed by Sunday's airport snow closures in northwest England are finally in the air.
First away was easyJet’s delayed flight 2221 from Manchester airport to Sofia. The tardy take-off was at 10.10am on Monday, 28 hours later than originally planned. Passengers are due to arrive in the Bulgarian capital at 3.30pm.
Even more delayed: easyJet flight 3355 from Liverpool John Lennon airport to Alicante. Costa Blanca-bound holidaymakers left Merseyside at 10.44am, exactly 28 hours and 39 minutes behind schedule.
Passengers were told: “We're sorry your flight has been delayed overnight”. They were offered hotel accommodation. The airline must also cover the cost of meals.
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather and flooding will hit UK with more snow forecast
A number of weather warnings have remained in place for the majority of the UK on Monday morning, as more snow is predicted to fall across the country and flooding is expected.
Seven weather warnings for snow, ice and rain have persisted, with most set to remain until at least midday following a weekend of heavy snow for some.
Read more here on where freezing weather, flooding and snow will hit the UK:
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather and flooding will hit UK this week
Heavy snow and rain causes disruption as cold air returns on Monday
Met Office issues two new weather warnings
The Met Office has issued two new weather warnings.
A yellow warning for snow and ice will come into effect at 5pm today, lasting until 10am tomorrow. It covers most of Wales and western England.
Meanwhile, a yellow snow warning covering much of southern England will last from 9am on Wednesday until the end of the day.
Rail chaos spreads across UK as floods close lines
The Midland Main Line between Sheffield and London is blocked between Derby and Long Eaton because of flooding. Also in the East Midlands, flooding at Elton & Orston is disrupting trains on the Nottingham-Grantham and Liverpool Lime Street-Nottingham-Norwich routes.
East Midlands Railway says: "Heavy rain has flooded the railway on various routes. This is currently affecting trains on the following routes:
- Sheffield/Nottingham/London
- Newark/Nottingham/Derby/Crewe
- Matlock/Derby/Nottingham
- Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich
- Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness
“Network Rail are reviewing the water levels at the affected sites.”
The line from Bristol Parkway to Gloucester is also closed. Great Western Railway says: “Due to ongoing heavy flooding in the region, all train services have been suspended, and road transport is also unavailable in the affected areas. Current conditions are extremely hazardous, and travel is not recommended.”
On the day the London-Southampton main line reopened between Woking and Basingstoke following two weeks of engineering work – it promptly closed again due to a fallen tree and electricity supply problems.
South Western Railway is telling passengers: “Customers are advised not to travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton. All main line routes are expected to be disrupted today, please check before you travel.”
