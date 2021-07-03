Female soldiers in Ukraine forced to march in heels

Images of Ukrainian female soldiers marching in heels have sparked criticism for being “harmful” with some demanding authorities apologise for “humiliating” women.

Ukraine’s defence ministers released the official photographs on Friday, showing the soldiers clad in military fatigues and marching in black high-heeled shoes.

The soldiers were practicing ahead of a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union.

The photographs generated a backlash among the country’s lawmakers who called on the defence minister, Andriy Taran, to wear heels to the parade.

Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, said Ukraine's women soldiers were risking their lives and “do not deserve to be mocked”, adding: “It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea.”

Olena Kondratyuk, deputy speaker of parliament, demanded authorities conduct an enquiry and apologise for “humiliating” women who “defend the independence of Ukraine with arms in hand”.

On the ministry’s information site ArmiaInform, cadet Ivanna Medvid is quoted as saying: “Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes.”

She later added: “It is slightly harder than in army boots but we are trying.”

Social media also accused the images of sexualising women soldiers – over 30,000 of who serve in the country’s armed forces, including more than 4,000 officers.

More than 13,500 Ukrainian women have fought against pro-Russian separatists in the east since the conflict began seven years ago.

Commentator Vitaly Portnikov wrote on Facebook: “The story of a parade in heels is a real disgrace” and said Ukrainian officials had a “medieval” mindset.

Another commentator, Maria Shapranova, accused the defence ministry of “sexism and misogyny.”

“High heels is a mockery of women imposed by the beauty industry,” she said.

Additional reporting by Agence France Presse