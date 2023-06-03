For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A signal error is thought to be the cause of a train crash that has killed at least 288 people in India, it has been reported.

The passenger Coromandel Express rammed into a goods train in Balasore city in Odisha state on Friday causing between 10 and 12 carriages to derail. A third train was also involved in the aftermath.

An early investigation by senior railway officials has said a mistaken signal was the likely cause, local media reports said on Saturday.

The Hindu Times also reported that the line was “partially corroded” where the impact happened.

