India train crash that killed at least 288 ‘likely caused by signal error’
Between 10 and 12 carriages derailed in impact when an express train rammed into a goods train on Friday
A signal error is thought to be the cause of a train crash that has killed at least 288 people in India, it has been reported.
The passenger Coromandel Express rammed into a goods train in Balasore city in Odisha state on Friday causing between 10 and 12 carriages to derail. A third train was also involved in the aftermath.
An early investigation by senior railway officials has said a mistaken signal was the likely cause, local media reports said on Saturday.
The Hindu Times also reported that the line was “partially corroded” where the impact happened.
More to follow.
