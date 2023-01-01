Lula sworn in as Brazil president as Bolsonaro skips inauguration for US trip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital to mark the start of his third presidency.

Lula, who governed Brazil for two terms from 2003-2010, narrowly defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October elections, shifting the South American nation to the left.

The president he won the election against opponents who had attacked the country’s internationally-praised voting system.

Speaking to Congress following his inauguration, Lula told his supporters “democracy was the great victor, overcoming the greatest mobilization of public and private resources ever seen and the most violent threat to freedom to vote.”

He was sworn in under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his predecessor who left Brazil for Florida on Friday.

His departure meant he avoided having to hand over the ceremonial sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.

Outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro has faced international criticism over suggested threats in office to Brazilian democracy, human rights and the judiciary (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In a direct attack on his predecessor, the returning president said he was receiving a ruined country where hunger had returned under Bolsonaro, whose government he said had depleted resources for education, health and the conservation of forests, and undermined human rights.

In his speech, Lula laid out his priorities for his presidency including to achieve zero deforestation and zero greenhouse gas emissions, as well as boosting small and medium-sized businesses in a global economy.

The president also accused Bolsonaro’s ‘negationist’ administration of committing ‘genocide’ by failing to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians.

✕ Drone footage shows deforested land in the Amazon

More than 300,000 people were expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade, with authorities deploying 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security and search participants.

A man trying to enter the esplanade with an explosive device and a knife was detained on Sunday, after a supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport on New Year’s Eve.

Lula, 77, won an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.

The returning president now faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s economy while also uniting a country that has become polarised under Mr Bolsonaro.

“A lot is expected of Lula. He’ll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants,” said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia.

Opponents of President-elect Lula have repeatedly clashed with Brazilian authorities since Mr Bolsonaro lost re-election on Oct. 30. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters claim the election was stolen and have called for a military coup to stop Lula from returning to office.

Responding to threats of violence, Lula said those responsible for anti-democratic acts would be held accountable, though he did not directly mention Bolsonaro.

“We do not carry any spirit of revenge against those who tried to subjugate the nation to their personal and ideological designs, but we will guarantee the rule of law,” he said.

Before leaving the country, he delivered a teary address to the nation in which he condemned the foiled New Year’s Eve bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised his supporters who camped outside army barracks across the country calling for a coup.

In a thinly veiled dig at his former boss, acting president Hamilton Mourao, who was Mr Bolsonaro’s vice president, criticized him for failing to lead the country and allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive after his October defeat at the polls.

“Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation ... allowed silence or inopportune and deleterious protagonism to create an atmosphere of chaos and social disintegration,” Mr Mourao said in a speech on Saturday night.

Mourao defended Mr Bolsonaro’s four years in power for leaving a strong economy, but criticised environmental backsliding after deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year-high.