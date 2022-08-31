Mikhail Gorbachev death – latest: Transformative Soviet leader dies aged 91
Towering figure of 20th century reportedly fought ‘serious and long illness’ in Moscow
Russian news agencies have announced the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, citing a statement from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.
Agencies reported his death on 30 August following a “serious and long illness”. He was 91.
Gorbachev – a towering figure in 20th century history whose rise to power transformed the map of Europe and steered the Cold War to its end – was the last and only president of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991, as he forged relationships with the United States to lift the Iron Curtain and unite Germany in the long shadow of World War II.
He presided over an era of perestoika and glasnost as reforms sparked pro-democracy protests across communist bloc nations in the late 1980s, fuelling the dissolution of the 15 Republics of the Soviet Union.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembers him as “a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history” and a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.”
How Mikhail Gorbachev changed the world forever
At the height of his influence, Gorbachev was the tip of the spear pushing for exciting reforms and demands for more openness within a system that for decades had been closed and set against the US in a superpower battle for supremacy and survival.
Yet the Soviet Union nor its most striking symbols, such as the Berlin Wall, could endure that pressure for reform, and his actions triggered a domino effect of falling capitals, to be be replaced by new states, in a geo-political transformation not witnessed since the destruction of Nazi Germany by the allied powers in 1945.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe writes on news of the death of the Soviet Union’s last and only president:
Last leader of Soviet Union passes away after long illness
Kissinger: Europe owes Gorbachev ‘a great deal of gratitude'
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger told BBC’s Newsnight that Europe owes Mikhail Gorbachev a “great deal of gratitude”.
“He performed a great service to humanity by what he started, what was implemented in considerable part, but then, in the pursuit of it, the elements in society that created the previous tension did not move strong enough, or did not prove capable of implementing the full vision that he had put before them.”
A timeline of the Soviet leader’s era and the collapse of the USSR
The Independent reviews key moments in the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, who became the head of the Societ Party in 1985 and is recognised for helping bring an end to the Cold War and lift the Iron Curtain.
A timeline of the Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union
A look back at the Soviet leader who changed history
Reagan Foundation on Gorbachev: ‘once was a political adversary ... who ended up becoming a friend’
The late former president Ronald Reagan’s Reagan Foundation and Institute has offered its condolences to “the Gorbachev family and the people of Russia” following news of his death.
World leaders pay tribute to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish premier Micheal Martin and others have joined world leaders paying tributes to the Soviet leader, many referencing the timing of his death amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine and during the most fractured period of relations between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
Mr Gorbachev’s death at the age of 91 inspired an outpouring of tributes from world leaders
Kissinger says Gorbachev will be remembered for ‘historic transformation to the benefit of mankind'
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger told BBC’s Newsnight that Gorbachev “performed great services” but was “not able to implement all of his visions.”
“The people of eastern Europe and the German people, and in the end the Russian people, owe him a great debt of gratitude for the inspiration, for the courage in coming forward with these ideas of freedom,” he told the network. “He will still be remembered in history as a man who started historic transformations that were to the benefit of mankind and to the Russian people.”
UN Secretary-General remembers ‘a towering global leader'
UN Secretary-General Atonio Guterres remembers Mikhail Gorbachev as “a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history.”
“The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace. I’m deeply saddened by his passing,” he said.
‘One of my heroes’: Arnold Schwarzenegger joins politicians and historians in paying tribute to Gorbachev
Among the tributes pouring in from across the US following news of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev: a statement from actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“There’s an old saying, ‘Never meet your heroes,’” the Terminator star wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself with Gorbachev. “I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life.”
Gorbachev’s admirers are praising the Russian leader for helping to preside over the end of the Cold War.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has more on this developing story:
‘One of my heroes’: Schwarzenegger joins politicians in paying tribute to Gorbachev
Soviet leader who helped end Cold War celebrated after death at age 91
Gorbachev’s legacy in the US: a harbinger of democracy, ‘Gorby’ and Pizza Hut
As western officials pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachav after news of his death, his legacy is preserved among US figures as both an instrumental figure in navigating the end of the Cold War and as something of a pop cultural icon of the late 1980s and 1990s, while remembered among others for his divisive leadership and the man responsible for Russia’s capitalist embrace.
Gorbachev was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for negotiating a nuclear arms pact with US President Ronald Reagan, who famously name-checked the Soviet leader to “tear down this wall” in 1987 in his call to open the Berlin Wall that separated West and East Berlin since 1961. The wall fell in 1989.
“Gorby” also appeared in a 1998 commercial for Pizza Hut, which aired just about everywhere but Russia. The ad circulated immediately following news of his death.
Former US secretary of state joins tributes to Gorbachev
Condoleeza Rice, US Secretary of State under President George W Bush, has joined tributes to the late Soviet president.
