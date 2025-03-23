Andy Peebles, DJ behind John Lennon’s final interview, dies suddenly aged 76
Roisin Oconnor
Sunday 23 March 2025 15:52 GMTComments
- Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Andy Peebles, known for conducting John Lennon's final interview, has died at 76.
- Peebles's career included hosting a weekday evening show and interviewing prominent musicians like David Bowie, Paul Simon, and Debbie Harry.
- His interview with John Lennon, just two days before the musician's death, became a significant moment in his career, though Peebles later admitted the aftermath negatively impacted his mental health.
- The interview, during which Lennon discussed The Beatles' breakup and his future plans, was later featured in the 2020 documentary "Lennon's Last Weekend." -Tributes from fellow broadcasters and listeners have appeared on social media.
