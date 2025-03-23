Jump to content
Andy Peebles, DJ behind John Lennon’s final interview, dies suddenly aged 76

Roisin Oconnor
Sunday 23 March 2025 15:52 GMT
Comments
Andy Peebles was the final interviewer of former Beatle John Lennon (Paul Williams/PA)
  • Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Andy Peebles, known for conducting John Lennon's final interview, has died at 76.
  • Peebles's career included hosting a weekday evening show and interviewing prominent musicians like David Bowie, Paul Simon, and Debbie Harry.
  • His interview with John Lennon, just two days before the musician's death, became a significant moment in his career, though Peebles later admitted the aftermath negatively impacted his mental health.
  • The interview, during which Lennon discussed The Beatles' breakup and his future plans, was later featured in the 2020 documentary "Lennon's Last Weekend." -Tributes from fellow broadcasters and listeners have appeared on social media.

