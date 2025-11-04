Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lone survivor of Air India plane crash opens up: ‘I lost everything’

Who Is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh? Sole Survivor Of The Air India Crash.
  • Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 39-year-old British man from Leicester, is the sole survivor of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which killed 241 people.
  • The tragedy, which occurred nearly four months ago, claimed the lives of 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals, including Mr Ramesh's brother Ajay.
  • Mr Ramesh describes himself as “broken” and suffers constant flashbacks, stating that the loss of his brother has “taken all my happiness” and “completely brought down my family.”
  • His advisers have criticised Air India for treating Mr Ramesh like a “name on a spreadsheet” and ignoring requests for a meeting with CEO Campbell Wilson.
  • Air India stated that care for victims remains a priority, an offer for a meeting with Tata Group leaders has been made and a preliminary report suggests the plane's fuel switches were cut off after take-off.
