Lone survivor of Air India plane crash opens up: ‘I lost everything’
- Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 39-year-old British man from Leicester, is the sole survivor of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, which killed 241 people.
- The tragedy, which occurred nearly four months ago, claimed the lives of 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals, including Mr Ramesh's brother Ajay.
- Mr Ramesh describes himself as “broken” and suffers constant flashbacks, stating that the loss of his brother has “taken all my happiness” and “completely brought down my family.”
- His advisers have criticised Air India for treating Mr Ramesh like a “name on a spreadsheet” and ignoring requests for a meeting with CEO Campbell Wilson.
- Air India stated that care for victims remains a priority, an offer for a meeting with Tata Group leaders has been made and a preliminary report suggests the plane's fuel switches were cut off after take-off.