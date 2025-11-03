Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI investigating mysterious crash outside Area 51, sparking discussion of a cover-up

People descend on Nevada desert pledging to storm Area 51
  • Residents in Nevada claim a mysterious object crashed near the secretive Area 51 military base, leading to suggestions of a military cover-up.
  • Local investigative reporter George Knapp and Joerg Arnu, founder of Dreamland Resort, reported on the incident, with Arnu detailing military radio communications about an "asset go down" and subsequent base lockdown.
  • Arnu attempted to access the crash site but was blocked by armed patrols and military security, observing a significant cleanup operation.
  • Creech Air Force Base confirmed one of their unmanned aircraft crashed, stating no injuries or damage, and alleged tampering at the site, prompting an FBI investigation.
  • Arnu disputes the military's explanation, suggesting misdirection and claiming to have found debris not consistent with a drone, while the FBI continues its investigation into the alleged tampering.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in