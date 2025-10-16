Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74
- Ace Frehley, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, has died at the age of 74.
- His family confirmed his passing, stating they were “completely devastated and heartbroken” and had surrounded him with love in his final moments.
- Frehley's death followed a fall at home in September, which reportedly resulted in a brain bleed and him being placed on life support.
- He was a pivotal member of Kiss from its formation in 1973, contributing to their early success and influencing a generation of guitarists.
- After leaving Kiss, Frehley pursued a successful solo career, formed Frehley's Comet, and rejoined Kiss for a reunion tour in 1996, continuing to release solo material until his death.