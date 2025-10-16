Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kiss guitarist reportedly on life support after suffering fall at his home

KISS say they are 'deeply honoured' to receive Kennedy Center Honor
  • Ace Frehley, the 74-year-old founding guitarist of the rock band Kiss, is reportedly on life support.
  • This development follows his decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2025 due to unspecified ongoing medical issues.
  • TMZ reported that Frehley suffered a brain bleed after a fall at his home in September, leading to his current condition.
  • A representative for Frehley confirmed there was “NO confirmation that Mr. Frehley has passed at this moment.”
  • Frehley co-founded Kiss in 1973 and was a key figure in the band's early success, including their breakthrough 1975 live album Alive!.
