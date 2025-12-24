Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ actor dies at 60 after battle with bladder cancer

Actor Pat Finn has died aged 60 following a cancer battle
  • Actor Pat Finn, known for his roles in popular sitcoms such as Friends, Seinfeld, and The Middle, has died at the age of 60.
  • Finn passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.
  • He had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022, which initially went into remission before returning.
  • His daughter Cassidy shared a tribute on social media, remembering him as a "role model" and "inspiration."
  • Tributes have also been shared by comedian Jeff Dye and The Second City comedy club, where Finn had previously performed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in