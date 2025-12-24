‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ actor dies at 60 after battle with bladder cancer
- Actor Pat Finn, known for his roles in popular sitcoms such as Friends, Seinfeld, and The Middle, has died at the age of 60.
- Finn passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.
- He had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022, which initially went into remission before returning.
- His daughter Cassidy shared a tribute on social media, remembering him as a "role model" and "inspiration."
- Tributes have also been shared by comedian Jeff Dye and The Second City comedy club, where Finn had previously performed.