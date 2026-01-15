How lucky twist led to ‘murder’ of latest Traitors contestant
- Builder Adam has become the fifth faithful contestant to be "murdered" in the current series of the BBC's hit show, The Traitors, following a tense deliberation in the infamous turret.
- Traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully identified a faithful who had not secured protection from the night’s elimination.
- Viewers had previously seen seven contestants earn shields during the day’s challenge, granting them immunity from the traitors' next kill.
- During their discussion, Rachel and Stephen carefully weighed their options. Rachel explained her decision to target the 34-year-old builder from Essex, stating: "It takes someone out of the game I can’t read." Cyber security consultant Stephen added: "I really hope he’s not got a shield."
- Hairstylist Jessie and gardener James were also considered for murder, but both were ultimately safe, having secured shields.