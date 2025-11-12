Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Adele to star in Tom Ford’s adaptation of Cry to Heaven

Adele wants a daughter
  • Adele is set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford's film Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice's 1982 historical novel.
  • The film, Ford's third feature and first in nearly a decade, is in pre-production in London and Rome, with shooting scheduled to begin in January for a late 2026 release.
  • Adele, 37, will co-star alongside a notable cast including Colin Firth, Hunter Schafer, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Paul Bettany.
  • The drama is set in 18th-century Italy and follows the story of two male sopranos in the world of opera.
  • This acting role comes after Adele concluded her Las Vegas residency last November, announcing an indefinite hiatus from music to focus on her personal life.
