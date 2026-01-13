Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Adolescence’s Owen Cooper regularly missed out on roles before Netflix stardom

Owen Cooper's drama teacher reveals Adolescence star didn't get many parts he auditioned for before Netflix hit
  • Owen Cooper, aged 16, made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.
  • He received the award for his role as Jamie Miller in the Netflix series Adolescence.
  • His drama teacher, Esther Morgan, revealed that Cooper had faced numerous rejections for other acting parts prior to securing his award-winning role.
  • Appearing on Lorraine, Morgan highlighted Cooper's persistence as an important message for aspiring young actors.
  • She clarified that the previous rejections were not due to a lack of talent but because the roles were simply not the right fit for him.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in