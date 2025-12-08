Oscar winner hasn’t worked since major achievement
- Adrien Brody secured his second Best Actor Academy Award in March for his performance in The Brutalist.
- Since his recent Oscar win, Brody has not accepted any new film roles, despite receiving interesting opportunities.
- He explained that he became more selective about his projects after his initial Best Actor win for The Pianist in 2003.
- Brody detailed his immersive and solitary working methods on set, often avoiding social interaction to maintain focus.
- His acceptance speech for his second Oscar was notably lengthy, lasting over five minutes and drawing criticism for being self-indulgent.