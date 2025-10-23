Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple enter the world of children’s books

  • Agatha Christie's iconic detectives, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, have been reimagined for a new children's book series in collaboration with the Mr Men and Little Miss franchise.
  • The first two titles, Little Miss Marple: Muddle at the Vicarage and Mr Poirot: Mischief on the Nile, were published on Thursday, drawing inspiration from classic Christie novels.
  • These adaptations feature new illustrations and aim to introduce Christie's mysteries to a younger audience, with two further instalments due in February 2026.
  • Adam Hargreaves, son of the original Mr Men creator, expressed pleasure in bringing together the timeless mysteries with the playful world of his father's characters.
  • The collaboration is part of Agatha Christie Limited’s 2026 anniversary programme and includes a free book hunt in London and Manchester from 27 October.
