Beloved actor dies at 74 after long cancer battle
- South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, affectionately known as "The Nation’s Actor" for his prolific 60-year career, has died at the age of 74.
- He passed away on Monday at Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital after battling blood cancer for several years.
- Ahn began his acting journey as a child star in 1957 and achieved his adult breakthrough in 1980 with the critically acclaimed film Good, Windy Days.
- Throughout his career, he starred in a wide range of acclaimed films and holds the unparalleled record of winning the Grand Bell Award for best actor five times.
- He was widely respected for his humble and trustworthy public persona, largely avoiding scandal, and is survived by his wife and two sons.