Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beloved actor dies at 74 after long cancer battle

South Korea Obit Ahn Sung-ki
South Korea Obit Ahn Sung-ki (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, affectionately known as "The Nation’s Actor" for his prolific 60-year career, has died at the age of 74.
  • He passed away on Monday at Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital after battling blood cancer for several years.
  • Ahn began his acting journey as a child star in 1957 and achieved his adult breakthrough in 1980 with the critically acclaimed film Good, Windy Days.
  • Throughout his career, he starred in a wide range of acclaimed films and holds the unparalleled record of winning the Grand Bell Award for best actor five times.
  • He was widely respected for his humble and trustworthy public persona, largely avoiding scandal, and is survived by his wife and two sons.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in