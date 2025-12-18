UK actors send firm message over AI usage
- Performers in the UK's film and television industries have overwhelmingly voted to refuse digital scanning for artificial intelligence purposes.
- An indicative ballot conducted by the actors' union, Equity, revealed that 99 per cent of participants would reject such scanning, with a 75 per cent turnout among over 7,700 performers.
- Equity is currently engaged in discussions with Pact, the trade body representing UK film and TV production companies, to establish new minimum standards.
- Following the decisive vote, Equity will formally demand that Pact return to the negotiating table with a significantly improved proposal concerning artificial intelligence.
- Equity's general secretary, Paul W Fleming, stated that members are willing to take industrial action and disrupt production if adequate AI protections are not enshrined in new agreements.