Al Roker gives update about retiring from the Today show
- Al Roker is celebrating his 30th anniversary as a presenter on NBC’s Today show.
- The 71-year-old weather presenter has no immediate plans for retirement, stating he loves his job and feels good.
- Roker joined Today in 1996 as the weekday weather anchor, succeeding Willard Scott.
- He hopes his legacy will be that viewers felt better after watching him and didn't feel their time was wasted.
- Roker has openly discussed his health struggles, including hospitalisation in 2022 for blood clots and internal bleeding, which required emergency surgery.