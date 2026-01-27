Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Al Roker gives update about retiring from the Today show

Al Roker slowly backs away after Today host revealed to have Covid
  • Al Roker is celebrating his 30th anniversary as a presenter on NBC’s Today show.
  • The 71-year-old weather presenter has no immediate plans for retirement, stating he loves his job and feels good.
  • Roker joined Today in 1996 as the weekday weather anchor, succeeding Willard Scott.
  • He hopes his legacy will be that viewers felt better after watching him and didn't feel their time was wasted.
  • Roker has openly discussed his health struggles, including hospitalisation in 2022 for blood clots and internal bleeding, which required emergency surgery.
