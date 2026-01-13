Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Alan Carr accidentally let news of Celebrity Traitors success slip

  • Amanda Holden suspected Alan Carr's success on The Celebrity Traitors after he uncharacteristically went silent for two weeks during filming.
  • Holden, who co-hosts Amanda And Alan’s Greek Job with Carr, noted this was unusual as they typically speak daily.
  • Carr ultimately won the first series of the British celebrity version of the show, securing £87,500 for the cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.
  • Holden observed a renewed surge in Carr's popularity, attributing it to social media platforms like TikTok and memes.
  • While Holden expressed a desire to be a Traitor if she were to participate, she ruled out an appearance due to scheduling conflicts with Britain’s Got Talent.
