How Alan Carr accidentally let news of Celebrity Traitors success slip
- Amanda Holden suspected Alan Carr's success on The Celebrity Traitors after he uncharacteristically went silent for two weeks during filming.
- Holden, who co-hosts Amanda And Alan’s Greek Job with Carr, noted this was unusual as they typically speak daily.
- Carr ultimately won the first series of the British celebrity version of the show, securing £87,500 for the cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.
- Holden observed a renewed surge in Carr's popularity, attributing it to social media platforms like TikTok and memes.
- While Holden expressed a desire to be a Traitor if she were to participate, she ruled out an appearance due to scheduling conflicts with Britain’s Got Talent.