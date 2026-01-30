Alan Carr ‘felt stupid’ for Celebrity Traitors slip-up hours after victory
- Comedian Alan Carr has confessed to accidentally revealing his victory on BBC's Celebrity Traitors just 12 hours after filming the final episode.
- Carr, who was a 'traitor' on the celebrity edition of the reality series, secured the win against faithful contestants, historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.
- The accidental revelation occurred during the filming of Channel 4's gameshow Secret Genius, when a cameraman's teasing prompted Carr to confirm his triumph.
- Carr admitted he felt “so stupid” for letting the secret slip, having initially tried to backtrack on his comment.
- Since appearing on The Traitors, Carr has experienced increased public recognition, with fans playfully confronting him about his 'traitor' role.
