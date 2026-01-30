Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alan Carr ‘felt stupid’ for Celebrity Traitors slip-up hours after victory

Alan Carr makes hilarious admission after tearful victory
  • Comedian Alan Carr has confessed to accidentally revealing his victory on BBC's Celebrity Traitors just 12 hours after filming the final episode.
  • Carr, who was a 'traitor' on the celebrity edition of the reality series, secured the win against faithful contestants, historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.
  • The accidental revelation occurred during the filming of Channel 4's gameshow Secret Genius, when a cameraman's teasing prompted Carr to confirm his triumph.
  • Carr admitted he felt “so stupid” for letting the secret slip, having initially tried to backtrack on his comment.
  • Since appearing on The Traitors, Carr has experienced increased public recognition, with fans playfully confronting him about his 'traitor' role.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in