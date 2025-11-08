Alan Carr’s win raises awareness about rare childhood cancer
- Comedian Alan Carr won £87,500 on the BBC spin-off show Celebrity Traitors, with the prize money designated for Neuroblastoma UK, a children's cancer charity.
- Katy Yeandle, whose three-year-old son Joseph died from neuroblastoma, expressed gratitude to Carr for significantly raising awareness of the rare disease.
- Ms Yeandle highlighted that neuroblastoma is not widely known, and Carr's donation has initiated important conversations about childhood cancer.
- Carr, a patron of Neuroblastoma UK for nine years, stated it was a privilege to support the charity and use his platform to highlight its vital work.
- The charity confirmed the donation will have a "huge impact" on its mission to find better treatments and a cure for neuroblastoma, a rare cancer primarily affecting children under five.