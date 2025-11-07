Alan Carr’s Celebrity Traitors prize money will ‘literally save lives’ says charity
- Comedian Alan Carr donated his entire £87,500 prize money from his victory on Celebrity Traitors to Neuroblastoma UK.
- The children's cancer charity expressed profound gratitude for Carr's "commitment, compassion and drive", calling him a "faithful Patron" for nine years.
- Carr, who became visibly emotional during the final, stated the charity is "so close to his heart" and the money will "literally save lives".
- He has been a patron of Neuroblastoma UK since 2016, after meeting parents of children affected by the rare cancer.
- Neuroblastoma is a cruel disease predominantly affecting children under five, and Carr hopes the donation will also raise awareness for the charity.