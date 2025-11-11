Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alan Carr dons Celeb Traitors cloak once more as he surprises fans

Alan Carr charges down street with lantern in Celebrity Traitors cloak
  • Alan Carr celebrated his win on Celebrity Traitors by charging down a London street dressed in a cloak and holding a lantern.
  • The comedian secured £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK, a children's cancer charity.
  • During his celebration, the 49-year-old exclaimed "f*** you Faithfuls!" while posing for a photo with a fan.
  • Carr emerged victorious over Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in the final roundtable.
  • His win came after Mohammed and Olusoga had previously banished fellow Faithful Joe Marler.
