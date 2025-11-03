Alan Carr flees UK ahead of Celebrity Traitors finale: ‘Everyone hates me’
- Alan Carr has jokingly declared himself the "most hated man in the UK" and has travelled to the US ahead of the Celebrity Traitors finale.
- The comedian made the remarks to Heart Radio hosts Mark Wright and Olly Murs at their pop-up studio in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.
- Carr said he needed to "get away from it all" with his niece and nephew, finding it stressful to "murder" every day on the show.
- He is currently a traitor on the BBC programme, alongside singer Cat Burns, and said “everyone hates me” for his actions.
- Fellow traitor Jonathan Ross was banished in the episode aired on Wednesday 29 October.