Why Alan Carr could win Celebrity Traitors, according to banished star
- Kate Garraway, a recently banished Faithful from The Celebrity Traitors, predicts Alan Carr will win, attributing his success to a "genius" tactic of appearing guilty regardless of his true role.
- Garraway explained that Carr's consistently guilty appearance, even when telling the truth, led other contestants to dismiss his behaviour as simply "Alan being Alan".
- She highlighted an exercise where Carr looked guilty on every question, including true ones, which paradoxically helped him remain under the radar as a Traitor.
- After Garraway's banishment, Carr was confirmed as a finalist alongside Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga.
- During a final declaration of being a Faithful, Carr's laughter, while amusing to some, solidified Joe Marler's suspicion that he is indeed a Traitor.