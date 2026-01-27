Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alan Sugar confirms BBC’s thoughts on his future with The Apprentice

Alan Sugar derides working from home while working from home
  • Lord Alan Sugar has confirmed he will continue to host The Apprentice for "as long as the BBC wants me to," having signed a new contract for at least three more series.
  • The 78-year-old business mogul joked about needing an "electronic Zimmer frame" but stated he is fit and will know when it is time to retire from the show.
  • The Apprentice recently returned for its 20th series, featuring 20 candidates vying for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.
  • The first episode will see candidates flown to Hong Kong for a buying challenge, where Lord Sugar will make a surprise appearance to meet them.
  • This series will also include tasks such as creating a children's book and orchestrating a corporate away day in El Gouna, Egypt, with Tim Campbell and Baroness Karren Brady returning as advisors.
