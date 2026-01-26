Netflix in payment controversy over Alex Honnold’s historic climb
- Renowned rock climber Alex Honnold made history by free-soloing Taipei 101, the world's 11th-tallest skyscraper, without safety gear or ropes.
- The ascent of the 1,667-foot, 101-story structure in Taiwan was filmed for a Netflix special titled Skyscraper Live.
- Honnold completed the challenging climb in one hour, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds on Saturday evening.
- He described his payment for the spectacle as an 'embarrassing amount', though he stated he would have undertaken the climb for free.
- Sources with direct knowledge of the deal indicated that Honnold was paid in the mid-six figures for his participation.