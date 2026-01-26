Alex Honnold’s wife shares surprising reaction to death-defying skyscraper climb
- Renowned free climber Alex Honnold scaled Taiwan's 1,667-foot Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes over the weekend.
- The climb, completed in 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 43 seconds, was part of a Netflix special for which Honnold was reportedly paid a mid-six-figure sum.
- Honnold's wife, Sanni McCandless, expressed feeling "joyful" once the climb began, stating she was relieved not to be in his place.
- McCandless acknowledged moments of concern but highlighted that their partnership is built on open discussion and mutual respect for his free-climbing passion.
- She described their relationship as a supportive team effort, where they back each other's projects and decisions.