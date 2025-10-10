Alex Kingston opens up about cancer journey that led her to say yes to Strictly
- Actor Alex Kingston has revealed her recent uterine cancer diagnosis and recovery, which included a hysterectomy and radiation therapy that concluded late last year.
- Her experience with cancer motivated her to participate in 'Strictly Come Dancing', a long-held dream, despite the physically demanding nature of the show.
- Kingston initially dismissed symptoms like bloating and achiness as signs of ageing, but a haemorrhage during a play led to her seeking medical help and subsequent diagnosis.
- She advises women to pay attention to their bodies' warning signs and seek medical advice promptly, highlighting the sneaky nature of womb cancer.
- Kingston aims to represent older, vibrant women on 'Strictly', demonstrating that age is not a barrier and encouraging others to seize opportunities and live in the present.