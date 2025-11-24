I’m a Celeb star Alex Scott sneaks in contraband into the jungle
- Alex Scott was caught using a sachet of salt, considered contraband, in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.
- The former England international used the salt to season a meal of crocodile feet, vegetables, and rice during Sunday's episode.
- Contestants are strictly forbidden from bringing any food or seasoning into the camp.
- Presenters Ant and Dec confirmed the breach, stating they believe Scott 'nicked' the salt from the hotel.
- Ant and Dec indicated that punishments would follow for Scott's actions.