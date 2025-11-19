I’m A Celeb’s Alex Scott opens up on relationship with Jess Glynne
- Alex Scott, the former footballer, candidly revealed on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that she "never knew happiness" before her relationship with pop star Jess Glynne.
- Scott shared that Glynne boldly approached her at Chiltern Firehouse, leading to an instant connection and them falling "madly in love" over two years ago.
- When asked about marriage, Scott playfully responded that she is "just waiting for her to ask," and later received a cherished photo of Glynne with her mother during a camp challenge.
- Fellow campmate Aitch endured the demanding "Jungle Doomsday" trial, which involved placing his hands into jars containing various creatures and searching for stars amidst offal and insects.
- During his ordeal, Aitch spontaneously sang Ant & Dec’s iconic song "Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble" while handling snakes, successfully securing seven out of ten stars for the camp.