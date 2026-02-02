Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Warren breaks silence on Grammys performance dogged by difficulties

Alex Warren lights up Grammy red carpet as best new artist nominee
  • Singer Alex Warren encountered technical difficulties with his earpiece during his performance of 'Ordinary' at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
  • Warren was observed fumbling with the device and singing slightly off-beat before regaining his pace during the song's climactic chorus.
  • He later addressed the incident on TikTok, sharing an audio clip of the jumbled sound he heard, remarking, “This would only happen to me.”
  • Fans and celebrities, including Friends star Courtney Cox, offered support, commending his recovery and talent.
  • Warren was nominated for Best New Artist at the ceremony, an award ultimately won by British songstress Olivia Dean.
