Alison Limerick says she ‘squealed’ with excitement over John Lewis Christmas advert
- Dance music icon Alison Limerick's classic track “Where Love Lives (Come On In)” will be the centrepiece of the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert.
- The festive commercial depicts a teenage son using music to express his emotions to his father.
- Acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth has crafted a reimagined version of Limerick's 1990 club anthem for the advert.
- Limerick expressed her excitement, stating she “squealed like an excited child” upon hearing the news, hoping for a new emotional connection to the song.
- A special seven-inch single featuring both versions will be sold, with all profits supporting the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme for care leavers.