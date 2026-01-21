Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Social media star lands her own Netflix reality show

Alix Earle in Carl's Jr. ad
  • Social media star Alix Earle, known for her TikTok 'Get Ready with Me' videos, is set to launch her own reality series on Netflix.
  • The unscripted show will offer an “unfiltered look” into the 25-year-old's life, featuring her blended family, including sister Ashtin Earle, and her friends.
  • Earle, who has over 13 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram, said that the series will reveal more about her and her family than what is already shared online.
  • Netflix describes Earle as 'Gen Z’s ultimate ‘It’ girl' and the series will document the ”real-time messiness of a young woman in transition”.
  • The series is expected to be released later this year and follows Earle's recent confirmation of her breakup with NFL player Braxton Berrios.
