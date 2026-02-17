Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amanda Holden felt ‘outcast’ filling in for Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent

Amanda Holden fights back tears as she opens up on death of son
  • Amanda Holden temporarily replaced Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent after he missed filming due to an injury.
  • Holden admitted she "hated" sitting in Cowell's seat, feeling "outcast" and struggling to be part of the conversation.
  • She stated she would "never" want to take his seat again, contrasting her experience with Cowell's team support.
  • During her time in the seat, Holden was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, new judge KSI, and guest judge Stacey Solomon.
  • The new series of Britain's Got Talent is scheduled to return later this month, commencing on Saturday 21 February.
