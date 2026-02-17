Amanda Holden felt ‘outcast’ filling in for Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent
- Amanda Holden temporarily replaced Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent after he missed filming due to an injury.
- Holden admitted she "hated" sitting in Cowell's seat, feeling "outcast" and struggling to be part of the conversation.
- She stated she would "never" want to take his seat again, contrasting her experience with Cowell's team support.
- During her time in the seat, Holden was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, new judge KSI, and guest judge Stacey Solomon.
- The new series of Britain's Got Talent is scheduled to return later this month, commencing on Saturday 21 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks