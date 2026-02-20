Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC urged to ‘think outside the box’ for Strictly Come Dancing host

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly receive special farewell message from Royalty
  • Amanda Holden has denied rumours that she will be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, citing her commitments to Britain's Got Talent and family time.
  • Holden criticised the current list of potential contenders, including Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond, as “boring” and urged the BBC to “think outside the box”.
  • She advocated for two women to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, stating that many deserving women in the industry should be given a chance.
  • Holden suggested comedian Katherine Ryan, comic actor Daisy May Cooper, Alex Jones, and Zoe Ball as suitable candidates for the hosting role.
  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they will depart from their hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025, having hosted together since 2014.
