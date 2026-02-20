BBC urged to ‘think outside the box’ for Strictly Come Dancing host
- Amanda Holden has denied rumours that she will be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, citing her commitments to Britain's Got Talent and family time.
- Holden criticised the current list of potential contenders, including Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond, as “boring” and urged the BBC to “think outside the box”.
- She advocated for two women to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, stating that many deserving women in the industry should be given a chance.
- Holden suggested comedian Katherine Ryan, comic actor Daisy May Cooper, Alex Jones, and Zoe Ball as suitable candidates for the hosting role.
- Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they will depart from their hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025, having hosted together since 2014.
