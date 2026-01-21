Amanda Knox reignites Matt Damon spat after cancel culture comments
- Amanda Knox has reignited her public disagreement with actor Matt Damon following his recent comments on cancel culture.
- Damon suggested that some individuals might prefer a finite jail sentence over the enduring consequences of cancel culture, which he claimed 'never ends'.
- Knox, who was wrongfully imprisoned for nearly four years in Italy, criticised Damon's remarks, stating that prison also carries a lasting stigma and trauma.
- She argued that one does not simply 'get to be done with it' after serving time, either personally or socially.
- This renewed feud follows Knox's previous criticism of Damon's 2021 film Stillwater, which was inspired by her case and which she felt drew unfair conclusions about her.