Amber Davies hits back at older Strictly fans over ‘unfair’ advantage claims
- West End star Amber Davies faced significant criticism from Strictly Come Dancing viewers due to her prior musical theatre experience.
- The backlash intensified throughout the competition, leading her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin to publicly urge viewers to 'be kind' after a quarter-final dance-off.
- Davies noted that the 'nasty comments' predominantly came from older audiences, not younger viewers, and highlighted similar criticism faced by previous musical theatre contestants.
- While acknowledging her dancing background, Davies stressed that musical theatre is vastly different from the dances performed on Strictly and she worked equally hard.
- Despite the negative sentiment, Davies described her time on the show as 'magical' and positive, expressing that she is 'heartbroken it's over'.