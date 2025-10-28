Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amber Davies describes Strictly dance-off as ‘worst feeling in world’

Strictly's Amber Davies breaks silence on 'awful' bottom two dance off
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has broken her silence regarding her recent appearance in the dance-off.
  • Speaking on 'It Takes Two', Davies described being in the bottom two against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as an "awful" experience and one of the "worst feelings in the world".
  • She expressed sadness, stating her affection for Hasselbaink and feeling "awful" that her involvement in the dance-off contributed to his elimination.
  • Davies praised Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley, referring to them as an "amazing team".
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in