Amber Davies describes Strictly dance-off as ‘worst feeling in world’
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has broken her silence regarding her recent appearance in the dance-off.
- Speaking on 'It Takes Two', Davies described being in the bottom two against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as an "awful" experience and one of the "worst feelings in the world".
- She expressed sadness, stating her affection for Hasselbaink and feeling "awful" that her involvement in the dance-off contributed to his elimination.
- Davies praised Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley, referring to them as an "amazing team".
