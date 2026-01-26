Amber Heard says she no longer wants to tell her story after Johnny Depp trial
- Amber Heard has given a rare interview in the new documentary Silenced, addressing the aftermath of her 2022 defamation trial loss against Johnny Depp.
- The documentary, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, focuses on international human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson's fight against the weaponisation of defamation laws to silence survivors of gender violence.
- Heard stated that she has 'lost her ability to speak' and no longer wishes to use her voice to tell her story, clarifying that the documentary is “not about me”.
- She reflected on the 2018 UK trial, where Robinson represented her, and the severe online bullying campaign she endured during the 2022 US trial.
- Despite her experiences, Heard expressed strength from others fighting for gender equality and hopes for a better future for her daughter, having since relocated to Spain and pursued theatre acting.