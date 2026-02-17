Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

America’s Next Top Model star reveals he was in coma for five weeks after stroke

Tyra Banks says she went 'too far' on America's Next Top Model
  • America's Next Top Model runway coach Miss J Alexander revealed he suffered a stroke in December 2022, which left him in a coma for five weeks and temporarily unable to walk or talk.
  • Alexander stated that while former co-stars Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker visited him in hospital, Tyra Banks, the show's creator and host, did not, although she did text him about wanting to visit.
  • Despite his health ordeal, Alexander, 67, expressed his determination to fully recover and walk again, lamenting that he misses 'being the queen of the runway'.
  • The revelations were made during the Netflix series Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, where Alexander reunited with Barker and Manuel, who expressed shock at his initial condition and marvelled at his recovery.
  • Separately in the documentary, Tyra Banks reflected on her infamous on-air clash with contestant Tiffany Richardson, admitting she 'lost it' and 'went too far' during the confrontation.
