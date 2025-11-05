Amy Dowden reflects on Strictly career ahead of second mastectomy
- Strictly Come Dancing paid an emotional tribute to professional dancer Amy Dowden as she prepares for a second mastectomy.
- Dowden confirmed the decision was made after consulting her medical team, clarifying it is not for a new cancer diagnosis.
- She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023.
- On the spin-off show It Takes Two, Dowden reflected on her Strictly career, stating that dancing with McFly’s Tom Fletcher had saved her life.
- She also spoke about her return to the show after treatment, wearing a hot pink dress to represent breast cancer, a moment host Janette Manrara found very moving.