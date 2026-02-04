Amy Dowden shares emotional update on World Cancer Day
- Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden shared an emotional message on World Cancer Day, 4 February, expressing gratitude to those who supported her through breast cancer.
- The Welsh professional dancer, 35, has continuously documented her cancer journey online since her diagnosis in 2023.
- Her treatment involved chemotherapy and two mastectomies, with the most recent procedure taking place in November.
- Dowden posted an Instagram video for World Cancer Day, featuring clips of her hospital treatment, hair loss, and her return to the Strictly dancefloor.
- She extended her thanks to doctors, nurses, paramedics, the NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities, and all individuals who provided help and support.
