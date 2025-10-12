Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SNL legends reunite to parody Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem

  • Amy Poehler returned to Saturday Night Live, opening the show with a parody of Attorney General Pam Bondi.
  • The sketch depicted Poehler's Bondi as an obstinate and evasive figure during a Senate hearing, refusing to answer questions and making personal insults.
  • Poehler's character joked about private conversations with President Donald Trump, including him calling her Ivanka.
  • The Cold Open parodied Bondi's recent tense Senate testimony, where she frequently lashed out at senators.
  • Tina Fey made a special guest appearance as Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, entering with an assault rifle and delivering a memorable line about the government shutdown.
