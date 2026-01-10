Amy Schumer on why she avoids mobile phones and YouTube
- Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed her strict approach to limiting her six-year-old son Gene's screen time.
- Schumer stated that her son never plays with her phone and does not watch YouTube, except when getting a haircut.
- She discussed her parenting philosophy with Oprah Winfrey, emphasising the importance of a play-based childhood.
- This approach is supported by experts who consider play-based development essential for youth.