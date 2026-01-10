Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amy Schumer on why she avoids mobile phones and YouTube

Amy Schumer shares parenting rules for raising young son Gene
  • Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed her strict approach to limiting her six-year-old son Gene's screen time.
  • Schumer stated that her son never plays with her phone and does not watch YouTube, except when getting a haircut.
  • She discussed her parenting philosophy with Oprah Winfrey, emphasising the importance of a play-based childhood.
  • This approach is supported by experts who consider play-based development essential for youth.
