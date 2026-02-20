TV star expresses a ‘huge sense of relief’ after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office following weeks of renewed scrutiny over his historic communications with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- TV personality Ashley James became emotional during a segment on This Morning, expressing a 'huge sense of relief' at the arrest and commending the bravery of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
- James, a survivor of sexual assault, highlighted the challenges faced by survivors in the justice system and credited Giuffre for revealing information about Andrew.
- Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, had accused Epstein of sex trafficking and claimed three sexual encounters with Andrew, allegations he consistently denied.
- The arrest follows the release of millions of 'Epstein files' documents, which have also led to Lord Peter Mandelson's resignation from the House of Lords and the Labour Party due to his association with Epstein.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks