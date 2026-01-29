Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Radio 1 DJ reveals cancer diagnosis

Andy Kershaw says he plans not to die before Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Andy Kershaw says he plans not to die before Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (PA)
  • Popular former BBC Radio DJ Andy Kershaw, 66, is unable to walk after being diagnosed with cancer affecting his spine, it has been revealed.
  • Kershaw received the diagnosis last August and is undergoing extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, and pain management.
  • His friend and podcast producer, Peter Everett, shared the news on Thursday, saying that Kershaw is in good spirits and remains positive.
  • Kershaw has humorously expressed his determination to recover, saying he plans not to die before figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Ant’n’Dec.
  • Messages of support and good wishes sent to Kershaw were “hugely appreciated”, Everett said.
