I’m A Celebrity’s Angryginge pays emotional tribute to his mother
- Social media star Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, shared details of his working-class background and how his mother's multiple jobs motivate him on I'm A Celebrity.
- Bonding with sports broadcaster Alex Scott over their similar experiences of growing up on council estates, he said: “If she can do it, then I can do this in the jungle, so that’s what keeps me going really.”
- Angryginge also spoke about the mental challenges of building a social media following to build up his career and his belief that hard work surpasses talent.
- He and rapper Aitch were voted by the public to compete in 'The Pits' Bushtucker Trial, which involved escaping a pit and sabotaging their opponent.
- Aitch won the close-fought trial, securing six meals for his campmates, while Angryginge's group was left with rice and beans.