Ant McPartlin is a ‘much better person’ after overcoming past struggles
- Declan Donnelly has expressed pride in Ant McPartlin for overcoming his past struggles, particularly his 2018 drink-driving incident.
- McPartlin was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after being charged with drink-driving, leading him to step away from presenting duties and enter rehab.
- Donnelly commended McPartlin for taking responsibility and working on himself, stating he is now a 'much better person' than before.
- McPartlin reflected on his journey to sobriety, describing himself as the 'happiest' he has been in a long time, finding purpose in his work and family life.
- The presenting duo recently apologised and removed an advert for their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, after its imagery was criticised for being insensitive and suggestive of suicide.