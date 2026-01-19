Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin is a ‘much better person’ after overcoming past struggles

Ant and Dec reveal turmoil over Saturday Night Takeaway end
  • Declan Donnelly has expressed pride in Ant McPartlin for overcoming his past struggles, particularly his 2018 drink-driving incident.
  • McPartlin was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after being charged with drink-driving, leading him to step away from presenting duties and enter rehab.
  • Donnelly commended McPartlin for taking responsibility and working on himself, stating he is now a 'much better person' than before.
  • McPartlin reflected on his journey to sobriety, describing himself as the 'happiest' he has been in a long time, finding purpose in his work and family life.
  • The presenting duo recently apologised and removed an advert for their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, after its imagery was criticised for being insensitive and suggestive of suicide.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in